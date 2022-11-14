Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $29.14 Million Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,689 shares during the period. Regal Rexnord makes up about 0.8% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Regal Rexnord worth $29,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $992,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $125,154,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,829. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.32 and its 200 day moving average is $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $176.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

RRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

