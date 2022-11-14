Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $26.39 Million Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,208 shares during the period. Banner accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $26,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banner Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

NASDAQ BANR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.97. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 31.83%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

