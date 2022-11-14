Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $21.79 Million Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,636 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 131,485 shares during the period. PDC Energy comprises approximately 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.37% of PDC Energy worth $21,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ PDCE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.77. 9,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,150. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average of $66.73. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $89.22.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

PDCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $121,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,138,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $121,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,138,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,839 shares of company stock worth $4,097,326. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Profile



PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

