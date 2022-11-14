Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $17.86 Million Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 707,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,141 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $17,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Shares of NOG traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 86,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,801. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $492,817.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $44,320.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $492,817.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,240 shares of company stock worth $1,005,569. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

