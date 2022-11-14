Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $16.12 Million Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $16,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HELE traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,701. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $82.94 and a 52 week high of $256.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HELE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.67.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

