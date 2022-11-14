Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $14.90 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 191.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 58,509 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Chart Industries worth $14,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 103.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.23.

Chart Industries Stock Down 6.0 %

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries stock traded down $8.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.11. 58,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,448. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $242.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Articles

