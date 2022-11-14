Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $13.77 Million Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,543,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,131 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $13,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 3,060.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $99,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

EXTR traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.30. 36,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,765. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,420. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

