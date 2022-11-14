Kellner Capital LLC Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises about 2.1% of Kellner Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $365,038,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $163,479,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $127,933,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,813,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,619,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $2,888,741.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,034,938.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,273 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,509. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on WTW. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

NASDAQ:WTW traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.91. 2,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,890. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $244.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

