Kellner Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Kellner Capital LLC increased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,635 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares during the period. Umpqua makes up 0.8% of Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Umpqua in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 138.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 43.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Umpqua by 95.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMPQ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Umpqua Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,479.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.67. 10,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Umpqua Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.