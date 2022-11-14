Kellner Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 62,404 Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 85,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 232,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Convey Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Convey Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Convey Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Convey Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNVY traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,508. Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.10 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05.

Insider Activity

Convey Health Solutions ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). Convey Health Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $89.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susana Pichardo sold 71,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $752,335.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Convey Health Solutions



Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

