Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.50.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BZ. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

BZ opened at 15.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32 and a beta of -0.67. Kanzhun has a 1-year low of 9.74 and a 1-year high of 43.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of 16.94.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.01. The company had revenue of 166.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 165.96 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kanzhun will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 112.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 74.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 192,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 81,921 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 79.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 207.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 91,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 61,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at $234,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

