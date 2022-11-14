Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Kadmon Trading Up 0.2 %

Kadmon stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Get Kadmon alerts:

About Kadmon

(Get Rating)

Read More

Kadmon is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. Its clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies.

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.