JUNO Price Hits $2.25 (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.25 or 0.00013733 BTC on popular exchanges. JUNO has a total market cap of $142.68 million and $21,179.18 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JUNO has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 63,520,895 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

