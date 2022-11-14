JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,250 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 64,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 930.8% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 173,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 156,949 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 78,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 22,895 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $50.10. 3,499,843 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.12.

