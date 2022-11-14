John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the October 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPI. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 29.7% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $16.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $21.81.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

