John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the October 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BTO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,312. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.63.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

