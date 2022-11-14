John F. Moreno, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) COO John F. Moreno, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $223,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at $277,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Primoris Services Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.31. 258,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.22.
Primoris Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PRIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Primoris Services from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.
