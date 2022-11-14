John F. Moreno, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) COO John F. Moreno, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $223,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at $277,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.31. 258,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after buying an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,474,000 after buying an additional 86,155 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 92.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after buying an additional 1,065,317 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 1,554.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Primoris Services from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

