Jill Olmstead Sells 3,500 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) insider Jill Olmstead sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $91,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,434.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LendingTree Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded down $2.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.69. 281,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.95. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of $328.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 134.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 139,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 25.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 3.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 247.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LendingTree Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

