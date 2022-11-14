JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading 3.9% Higher

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.86 and last traded at $50.86. 149,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,639,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

JD.com Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.91 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $39.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.30 billion. Analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 12.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in JD.com by 441.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

