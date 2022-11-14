Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.07) target price on the stock.
J has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.22) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.45) to GBX 210 ($2.42) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 155 ($1.78) to GBX 161 ($1.85) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 255.17 ($2.94).
