Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.07) target price on the stock.

J has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.22) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.45) to GBX 210 ($2.42) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 155 ($1.78) to GBX 161 ($1.85) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 255.17 ($2.94).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

About Jacobs Engineering Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.