J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Raised to $145.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.70.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $142.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $152.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.13.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

