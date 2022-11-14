Israel Discount Bank of New York Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Israel Discount Bank of New York cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 17.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $271.68 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.99.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

