Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 1,453 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Israel Discount Bank of New York decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,467,984,000 after buying an additional 755,657 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,341,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after buying an additional 221,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

TFC opened at $47.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.