Israel Discount Bank of New York Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 8.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.4 %

ADI opened at $163.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

