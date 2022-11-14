Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Israel Discount Bank of New York trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.31.

BlackRock stock opened at $768.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $620.57 and a 200-day moving average of $637.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

