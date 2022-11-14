Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Isoray Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ISR opened at $0.29 on Friday. Isoray has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32.

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 14.45% and a negative net margin of 91.45%. The company had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Isoray will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and markets isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

