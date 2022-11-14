iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:IYT)

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,349 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 211% compared to the average daily volume of 1,078 put options.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of IYT traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.39. 293,089 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.77 and a 200-day moving average of $222.32. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

