iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Lowered by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.43. 964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,822. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.60. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $143.55.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.