iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 239.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 418.6% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.82. 29,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,201. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.72. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

