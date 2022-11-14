iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 10.6% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $81,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $252.04. 89,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,413. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.73. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $291.84.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

