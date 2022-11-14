iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Up 34.6% in October

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the October 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,338,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $109.92 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,370. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.03. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.75 and a 1-year high of $110.46.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
