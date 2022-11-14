iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Up 34.6% in October

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the October 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,338,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $109.92 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,370. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.03. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.75 and a 1-year high of $110.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7,124.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 76,372 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

