iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Stock Holdings Cut by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unionview LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $570,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,988,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,395,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,038,000 after acquiring an additional 370,088 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance
SUB opened at $103.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.98. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.45 and a fifty-two week high of $107.48.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
