iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Reduced by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after buying an additional 1,470,829 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,237,000 after purchasing an additional 281,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,341,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,500,000 after buying an additional 36,185 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,168,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,160,000 after buying an additional 47,209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

