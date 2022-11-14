iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Boosted by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 90,656.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,702 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,766,000 after buying an additional 2,229,614 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,426,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,310,000 after buying an additional 222,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,611,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,885,000 after buying an additional 75,459 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,602.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,738,000 after buying an additional 2,099,925 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after buying an additional 402,511 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,174. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

