iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Decreased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $111,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.67 on Monday, hitting $118.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,611 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.75. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

