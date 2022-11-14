iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,565,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,821,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,398,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,590,000 after purchasing an additional 916,935 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $48,059,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 173.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 861,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 546,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4,512.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 507,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,237,000 after purchasing an additional 496,036 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.28. 121,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,902,811. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.48. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $70.17.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

