iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Short Interest Down 23.1% in October

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDG. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDG stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $78.60. 14,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,465. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a one year low of $68.51 and a one year high of $95.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.46.

