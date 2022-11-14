iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 637,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,547 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $39,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,092 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,052.2% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,030 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,010,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $65.13. 1,000,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,693,314. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $81.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.92.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

