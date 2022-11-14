iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC cut its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4,986.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,094,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974,624 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 86,232.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,985,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,872 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after acquiring an additional 625,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $14,517,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.45. 2,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,310. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.82.

