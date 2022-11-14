iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Down 37.7% in October

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,800 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the October 15th total of 338,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,541,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.65. 915,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,708. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $108.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.34.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 63,722,308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,018 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,053,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,295,000 after purchasing an additional 185,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,073,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,245,000 after purchasing an additional 98,720 shares during the last quarter.

