iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Down 37.7% in October

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,800 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the October 15th total of 338,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,541,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.65. 915,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,708. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $108.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.34.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
