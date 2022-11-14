iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $2.75

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.75, but opened at $2.85. iQIYI shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 264,719 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQ. Benchmark decreased their price target on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Macquarie began coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

iQIYI Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

