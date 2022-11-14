Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Update

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPSEY shares. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Ipsen from €139.00 ($139.00) to €142.00 ($142.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cheuvreux upgraded Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($110.00) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ipsen from €107.00 ($107.00) to €108.00 ($108.00) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Ipsen from €98.00 ($98.00) to €102.00 ($102.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ipsen from €102.00 ($102.00) to €107.00 ($107.00) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ipsen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

Shares of IPSEY traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. 270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. Ipsen has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $32.51.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

