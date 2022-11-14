IOTA (MIOTA) Market Cap Tops $610.65 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001316 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $610.65 million and approximately $10.16 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005983 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014255 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

