Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Up 88.9% in October

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ion Beam Applications Price Performance

Shares of IOBCF remained flat at $14.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ion Beam Applications has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57.

About Ion Beam Applications

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

