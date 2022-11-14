Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,859 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 204% compared to the average volume of 940 call options.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $2,620,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 89.8% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after buying an additional 989,108 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 120.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 15.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 98,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $166,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.84% and a return on equity of 5,082.02%.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
Featured Stories
