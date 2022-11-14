Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,365,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,205 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.2% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $522,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $287.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,991,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,611,789. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.72 and a 200-day moving average of $293.85.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.