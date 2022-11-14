Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the October 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ KBWD traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.41. 2,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,809. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.