Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,600 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the October 15th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.31. 317,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,895. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,143,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,667,000.

