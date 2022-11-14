Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,600 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the October 15th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Trading Up 6.9 %
Shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.31. 317,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,895. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ)
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.