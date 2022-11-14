Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Bought by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,103,000 after acquiring an additional 215,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,090,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,165,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,486 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 973,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,295,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 754,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,845,000 after buying an additional 84,125 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

PRF stock opened at $160.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.74. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $137.81 and a 52 week high of $176.73.

