Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,908,400 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the October 15th total of 119,916,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 473.2 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IITSF opened at $2.17 on Monday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

About Intesa Sanpaolo

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.